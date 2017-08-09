Song Joong Ki Says Acting With Song Hye Kyo After Their Wedding Will Be Tough

"Descendants of the Sun" lead star Song Joong Ki shared that he is not keen on working with his soon-to-be-wife Song Hye Kyo after they tie the knot. The actor who played Captain Yoo Shi Jin in the series said that working with his lady love under one production outfit would be tough and deserves to be given much thought.

YouTube/KBS World "Descendants of the Sun" co-stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will tie the knot in October.

Their upcoming wedding is highly anticipated but before the altar date, Song Joong Ki has to continue promoting his film, "Battleship Island." The "Penny Pinchers" star recently visited Singapore to promote the movie. He plays a soldier in the new film that will be released on Aug. 17. It is a role he came to love after his stint in the military and his role in "Descendants of the Sun."

The Straits Times reported that the 31-year-old actor thinks working with Song Hye Kyo as a real-life couple would be tricky. He revealed that after the wedding, he has no projects in the pipeline. It could mean that he and his bride will have plenty of time to spend with each other.

In the midst of promotional work for "Battleship Island," Song Joong Ki's upcoming wedding is much-talked-about. The "A Werewolf Boy" star revealed that he learned so much as a professional from his fiancée, according to Star2. He also got the chance to know more about Song Hye Kyo during their off-screen relationship.

He described her as very thoughtful. In fact, while he was filming for his upcoming film, his then-girlfriend — though their relationship was not publicized during the time — ordered a coffee cart for the whole crew, as reported by AllKPop.

Their amazing on-screen partnership spelled the success of the hit series. Their already successful careers were given a huge boost. Even a year after "Descendants of the Sun" ended; it remains a hot topic worldwide. In fact, demands for a second season have been aplenty.