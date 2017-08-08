Song Joong Ki Says He Was 'Very Nervous' Asking 'Descendants of the Sun' Co-Star Song Hye Kyo to Get Married

YouTube/KBS World 'Descendants of the Sun' Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will tie the knot in October.

In a recent interview, Korean star Song Joong Ki revealed some details on what happened when he asked "Descendants of the Sun" co-star and real-life partner, Song Hye Kyo, to get married to him.

Joong Ki appeared for an interview in a local TV show called "Weekly Entertainment" where he was asked whether he had already proposed to Hye Kyo. Joong Ki did not hesitate to admit that they were now an engaged couple.

He also let fans in on some interesting details on how he felt during his proposal. He told "Weekly Entertainment" (via Allkpop.com): "I just remember being very nervous. I might be an actor who gains a lot of attention from many people but I'm no different than any other couples when it comes to love. There wasn't anything too special. But it was special for us."

The 31-year-old actor also admitted that he and his fiancée have a lot of similarities. "We like the same dramas. Nowadays, we enjoy watching 'The Weird Father'. We even like the same characters," Joong Ki added.

On the other hand, Joong Ki also revealed that another "Descendants of the Sun" co-star, Cha Tae Hyun, has been very much aware of how serious the couple's relationship is. Joong Ki said Tae Hyun was not surprised at all on hearing about the two getting married.

Joong Ki revealed: "I actually told him about our marriage long before but he said, 'I already knew it. I was expecting it.' He had a firm grasp of the whole situation."

Hye Kyo and Joong Ki are expected to tie the knot sometime in October.

The Song couple became a worldwide fan-favorite following the massive success of their Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun." In the show, Joong Ki portrayed an army captain named Shi-Jin while Hye Kyo played the role of a doctor named Mo-Yeon.

Being a captain in the army, Shi-Jin barely had time left for Mo-Yeon. It also came to a point when the two characters realized they were in two different worlds and decided to break up. However, after some time, they saw each other again after being deployed to the same country.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in July.