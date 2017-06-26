Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Dating Rumors: MBC Goes to Bali to Gather Evidence

"Descendants of the Sun" stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are once again the subject of dating rumors as they have been recently spotted in Bali, Indonesia.

Facebook/descendantsofthesunDaebakA promotional image for "Descendants of the Sun"

A year after the popular Korean drama series ended, dating rumors involving its two stars have reignited. Although there were no pictures of them together, netizens were quick to assume that they were together in the recent island vacation, considering that both stars were in the same place at the same time.

As reported by All Kpop last week, they allegedly checked in at a five-star luxury resort called Nusa Dua. However, they arrived and left on different dates. Hye Kyo reportedly stayed from June 4 to 14, while Joong Ki stayed from June 7 to 13.

South Korean television network MBC reportedly traveled all the way to Bali in order to get more information on the dating rumors involving the two celebrities. In their claim, however, the two "Descendants of the Sun" stars met up at Hye Kyo's Airbnb villa.

According to the staff members who were interviewed, they were indeed together but Joong Ki made sure to keep his face covered most of the time.

What led MBC to the said place were the leaked photos from Hye Kyo's private Instagram account, wherein she is seen in the posh villa. According to rumors, it was popular K-Pop idol stylist Kim Woori who was responsible for the leaks. Fans of the actress also went to his Instagram page to express their frustration about him not respecting his friend's privacy.

However, despite the chaos that the dating rumors have caused in the fandom, these have just been squashed by Joong Ki's label, Blossom Entertainment, which has since denied that he is dating his former co-star.

A statement said: "Song Joong Ki went on a trip to Bali with his friends before promotions for his movie started. He just went on a personal vacation. He did not know of Song Hye Kyo's plans."