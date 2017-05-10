Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Split Rumors: Korean Actress's New Haircut Hints at Breakup With 'Descendants of the Sun' Co-Star?

Ever since they played the lead roles in the highly successful Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun," South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been the subject of many dating rumors. However, recent reports have surfaced that the "Song-Song" couple has already ended their supposed romantic relationship.

(Photo: YouTube/KBS World TV)A screenshot of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo from the official trailer of "Descendants of the Sun."

Cosmopolitan PH reported that the "Full House" actress has cut her locks and styled her hair into a "chin-grazing chop," which is a timely haircut for the summer season.

Photos of Song Hye Kyo sporting shorter hair spread fast on various social media platforms. While several fans of "Full House" actress were astonished by her new look, there are those who claim a deeper reason behind the new haircut.

According to rumors, Song Hye Kyo's supposed relationship with Song Joong Ki has already ended, as her recent haircut is usually something that people get after a breakup. Adding fuel to the fire are the remarks of the Korean actress saying that she is looking forward to the possibility of working with fellow Korean actor Gong Yoo in the near future.

According to a report by Soompi, the former leading lady of Song Joong Ki has recently expressed her interest to work with the "Goblin" lead actor.

"We've never done a production together before and I haven't met him yet, so I don't know him personally," she shared.

When asked whether she would be willing to star in a production with the "Train to Busan" actor, Song Hye Kyo replied that she would be willing to try working with the popular actor if the opportunity arises in the future.

Whether Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were in a relationship or not prior to the rumors of their split has yet to be confirmed. Hence, until official details are released, fans are advised to take such reports with a grain of salt until verified as true and correct.