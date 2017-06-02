Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Split Rumors: Song Joong Ki Not Yet Ready to Reunite With Song Hye Kyo in a New Project Following Split?

Avid fans of "Descendants of the Sun" stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have long been wanting the two to confirm the dating rumors about their relationship. However, reports have now suggested that they may have already parted ways.

Facebook/descendantsofthesunDaebakPromotional photo for "Descendants of the Sun"

Since filming for the hit Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun" wrapped up, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have been plagued with dating rumors. A number of fans have claimed seeing them together in a shopping center in New York. Some have also reportedly spotted them hanging out together with their common friends in South Korea.

While the two Hallyu stars have consistently denied that they are dating and have maintained that they are just close friends, recent rumors pointed out that they may have already decided to split up.

Rumblings about a breakup started when Joong Ki was spotted with an unknown woman on Instagram. In the controversial photo, the woman's face was covered so there was no way to identify her.

Although the photo sparked speculations that the woman was Joong Ki's real-life girlfriend, some people said that she could just be one of the actor's fans. Some also claimed that it was possible the woman might be a family member accompanying Joong Ki in one of his engagements.

Another issue that ignited split rumors was that of Joong Ki supposedly not being ready yet to reunite with Hye Kyo on a new project. Recently, there were reports that the former co-stars would reunite in a "Descendants of the Sun" sequel. However, Joong Ki reportedly has not been accepting project offers lately since he was not yet up to going back to filming after a busy schedule last year.

Since neither Hye Kyo nor Joong Ki have confirmed the rumors surrounding their relationship, fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt.