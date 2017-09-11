Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Wedding Latest News: Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot in San Francisco

"Descendants of the Sun" co-stars and soon to be husband-and-wife Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are reportedly in San Francisco, California for their wedding photo shoot.

YouTube/KBS World TV 'Descendants of the Sun' Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will tie the knot in October.

According to AllKPop, the couple made headlines when they were spotted at LAX on Sept. 3. They are now believed to be in San Francisco, preparing for their wedding, which will be next month.

A person on the same flight to Los Angeles as the couple managed to sneak a photo of them. The snap showed a ring on Song Hye-kyo's ring finger, which might be the engagement ring that Song Joong-ki proposed with.

Statements from their agencies have fueled the talk about the wedding pictorial. Both their agencies confirmed that their trip to the U.S. is for personal matters.

The Song-Song couple reportedly hired professional photographer Hong Jang Hyun for their pre-wedding shoot. Their trip to San Francisco is believed to be composed of close friends, make-up artists, hairstylists, and other staff members.

Hong Jang Hyun has provided his services for celebrity wedding pictorials in the past. He was the one who photographed couples Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, and Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon.

The report says that San Francisco is a special place for the Song-Song couple since they visited the city last year. An Instagram photo of Song Hye-kyo, dated April of last year, shows her posing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, which we can only assume was taken by her fiancé.

They have been consistently secretive about their relationship. Prior to their engagement announcement, they never confirmed that they have been dating. Although not much has been said about their love story, fans of the couple are patiently waiting for them to be ready to tell their story.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are expected to tie the knot on Oct. 31.