'Sonic Forces' news: Game to allow players to create their own characters

Two playable characters have been launched previously for "Sonic Forces." Sega just recently announced, however, that a third option is available, and it is one that players can design themselves.

Facebook/sonicSonic the Hedgehog and his allies appeared on the 2014 animated show "Sonic Boom."

According to IGN, the feature is called "Hero Character Creation," and it will be the first time in a "Sonic" game that players will be allowed to create their own characters.

They can choose for their characters one out of the seven archetypes: bear, bird, cat, dog, hedgehog, rabbit, and wolf. Each of these has its own unique abilities. The bear character can blow away enemies using a homing attack. The bird can fly high, and it also has double-jump abilities. The wolf automatically pulls in rings to itself as it approaches these. The cat can keep one ring for itself in case it gets hit. The rabbit can maintain invincibility longer after getting hit. Players can retain five rings after their character revives should they play as a dog. Finally, the hedgehog has the ability to collect rings even after it gets damaged.

Aside from choosing the type of character they will be, players can also customize the appearance itself. The game will feature hundreds of costumes and accessories that players can choose from for their in-game characters.

The Hero Character can be equipped with powerful gadgets called "Wispons," which are based on the Color Powers from "Sonic Colors." Wispons provide offensive abilities to help players go through levels quickly. The created character can also be equipped with a grappling hook to traverse areas.

The game describes the character customization feature as a "crucial element" for Sonic to defeat Eggman. However, it is still unclear why this is the case.

"Sonic Forces" will hit the market this holiday season. It will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.