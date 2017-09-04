'Sonic Forces' Release Date News: Major Consoles, PC Launch Set in November; Bonus Edition Comes With 'Persona 5' Costume

Sonic the Hedgehog website A promotional image featuring one of the villains in "Sonic Forces" named Metal Sonic.

Developers of the upcoming game "Sonic Forces" has finally revealed a release date for the title. Meanwhile, the game's Bonus Edition package was also confirmed to include a costume based on Atlus' "Persona 5."

"Sonic Forces" is an upcoming platformer video game. Unlike the earlier released "Sonic Mania," "Sonic Forces" takes on a more immersive visual format. It also features a more complicated gameplay story where Sonic the Hedgehog needs to defeat Doctor Eggman's henchmen plus a new vicious villain named Infinite.

Sonic Forces arrives Nov. 7! The physical Bonus edition is available now for Pre-Order, and includes a controller skin SEGA/Atlus outfits! pic.twitter.com/04dwUFcEq4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 31, 2017

It was recently confirmed that "Sonic Forces" will be released on Nov. 7 on all platforms where it will be available such as the PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Along with the announcement of the release date, Sega also opened up for pre-orders and announced a Bonus Edition pack and its contents.

For $39.99, players can pre-order the "Sonic Forces" Bonus Edition that will come with an exclusive array of costumes inspired by games developed by Atlus and published by Sega. And probably the most interesting among the bunch is the character skin that lets Sonic the Hedgehog dress like "Persona 5's" protagonist with that all-black ensemble and a half mask.

Other exclusive character skins were inspired by games "Nights," "Jet Set Radio," "Puyo Puyo," and "Super Monkey Ball."

The Bonus Edition pack also comes with the physical copy of the game and a controller skin (depends on the console the players use) printed with the game's logo and photos of Sonic and Infinite.

On the other hand, one of the most exciting gameplay features of "Sonic Forces" is the variety of Sonic the Hedgehog characters that can be used by players as their character. They can use Modern Sonic in 3D game levels while players can choose Classic Sonic for 2D stages.

The game introduces a third character option that is completely customizable and rightfully referred to as Avatar which is notably a first-time feature in all of the "Sonic" games.