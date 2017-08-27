'Sonic Forces' Release Date, Trailer: Tag Team Gameplay Teased

(Photo: YouTube/SEGA) A screenshot from the "Sonic Forces" trailer.

SEGA has showed off an exciting new feature coming to the highly anticipated "Sonic Forces" called Tag Team in a new trailer from Gamescom.

The game allows the custom character created by players to join forces with Modern Sonic in missions. Gamers can control the characters at the same time.

Custom characters in "Sonic Forces" can take advantage of the new Cube Wispon ability, which basically gives them the power to freeze the opponents and smash them to pieces.

Players will be able to create characters with unique abilities that will come into play in Tag Team. They can pair it up with Modern Sonic's boost abilities and homing attacks.

According to IGN, "Sonic Forces" offers a seamless control switching in Tag Team. In fact, it feels "natural" going back and forth the characters so players are likely going to get the hang of it easily.

It also looks like Metal Sonic will be back in "Sonic Forces" with SEGA announcing a brand-new techno dance track for the character.

Sonic's infamous robotic rival will team up with his creator — the mad scientist Dr. Eggman — in their quest to take him down once and for all.

"Sonic Forces" is the second game based on the franchise coming this year. A couple of weeks back, "Sonic Mania," which is admittedly the more anticipated out of the two, was released.

Despite this, "Sonic Forces" is still one to watch out for. It teases the inclusion of an all-star cast by bringing well-known heroes and villains in the "Sonic" universe.

Players will be tasked to take on a mysterious enemy they have not seen before. The official description reads:

From the team that brought you Sonic Colors and Generations, comes the next exciting title in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Forces. Experience fast-paced action as Modern Sonic, thrilling platforming as Classic Sonic, and utilize powerful new gadgets as your own custom Hero Character. Help Sonic fight back to reclaim the world from Dr. Eggman and a powerful, mysterious new villain.

"Sonic Forces" will be out later this year on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.