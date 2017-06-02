'Sonic Mania' Gets August Launch, Sega Confirms

Sega recently confirmed that "Sonic Mania" goes out in August.

SEGAA promotional photo of the video game "Sonic Mania."

In "Sonic Mania's" latest promotional trailer, Sega announced that the upcoming side-scrolling platform game will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

It can be recalled that this was not the first time the Aug. 15 schedule appeared online. The date was apparently shown in a Steam product page by accident last week.

"Sonic Mania" is another throwback release for a very popular 2D, classic franchise that has been around since the first era of gaming consoles. Despite the advanced technologies found in today's gaming platforms, "Sonic Mania" remains true to the familiar 2D animation but offers more striking colors.

Players will get to choose among three playable characters, Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles "Tails" Prower, and Knuckles the Echidna, who all have unique skills and own versions of the special "dash" ability. Sonic can run the fastest, while Miles is able to fly and swim, and Knuckles can glide through the air and climb up walls.

The game was originally slated for an earlier spring release. However, Sega announced last March that they had to push back "Sonic Mania's" launch to summer. The game publisher earlier told IGN: "For SEGA, quality is most important. We stated this last year, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to make Sonic games the highest quality possible."

On a good note, Sega added the game mode called Flying Battery Zone, which was first introduced in the '90s installments "Sonic and Knuckles" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles."

It has also been revealed that "Sonic Mania" will cost $19.99 — a price point that Forbes considers to be "reasonable."

The issue of how remakes of classic games are priced became somewhat of a main point of reviews among video game critics following the release of "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers." In fact, Forbes directly compared "Sonic Mania's" pricing to the new "Street Fighter" game release and said the latter "arguably costs double [than] what it needs to."