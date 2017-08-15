'Sonic Mania' News: Achievement List Revealed Upon Launch; New Trailer Released

Sega Promotional image for "Sonic Mania"

Sega released a new trailer shortly before "Sonic Mania's" launch. Meanwhile, the game's achievement list has also been revealed.

"Sonic Mania" released worldwide this Tuesday, Aug. 15, and to celebrate that, Sega has released a new video teaser for the game. It combined snippets of a trailer that came out a few days before the game's official launch plus other previews of new game modes in the redesigned side-scrolling platform game.

The same trailer featured Sonic the Hedgehog and other playable characters Tails and Knuckles in various stages in the game. "Sonic Mania" also included a co-operative game mode where up to two players can team up.

Apart from the familiar characters, "Sonic Mania" also sported re-designed stage environments inspired by earlier released games under the franchise alongside all-new levels. There will be a game level set in the heart of a metropolitan city, surrounded by neon lit sign boards.

Meanwhile, there will be 18 achievements for players to accomplish that will give off a total of 1,000 Gamerscore. Most of the goals translate to 50 Gamerscore while other go as high as 100.

The achievement dubbed as "No Way? No Way!" gives players the highest number of Gamerscore at once. Collecting Gold Medallions in the Blue Spheres Bonus stage will earn players 100 Gamerscore.

On the other hand, pre-launch reviews from various publications have given "Sonic Mania" generally good ratings.

GameSpot (9/10) said "Sonic Mania" went "beyond expectations" and was dubbed as the "best Sonic game ever made." IGN (8.7/10) also had high praises for it, as it said it was a throwback to a classic retro game that was "done right." As for Eurogamer, "Sonic Mania" is an "essential" game to experience.

The development of "Sonic Mania" is a combined effort of Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games.

"Sonic Mania" is now available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while a PC version arrives later on Aug. 29.