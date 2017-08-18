'Sonic Mania' Nintendo Switch Lag Problem Does Not Affect Core Gameplay Experience

Facebook/Sonic Nintendo Switch users are reporting lags while playing "Sonic Mania."

The side-scrolling platform game by Headcannon and PagodaWest Games, "Sonic Mania" has been out for a few days, but players are already encountering problems, specifically in its Nintendo Switch version.

According to Video Gamer, some users have experienced intermittent lags while playing the platformer. They reportedly encountered the issue when putting the system into sleep mode, regardless if the console was docked or handheld. The annoying pauses also happened when they take screenshots and return to the home screen. While the problem seems to be solved after a hard reset of the console, for others, it still persists.

The website noted though that the lags do not affect the core gameplay experience. Headcannon and PagodaWest Games are expected to come up with an official response to the complaints soon.

Meanwhile, "Sonic Mania" has been getting positive reviews since its release. According to Nintendo Insider, it is way more exciting than the previous "Sonic" titles. The game reportedly occurs after "Sonic 3 and Knuckles," where the heroes try to prevent Dr. Eggman from finding the source of an energy reading. The adventure will take the gamers to different Zones that they have to navigate. The characters have their own unique abilities as well. For example, Sonic can now perform a new drop dash, Tails can fly and swim, and Knuckles can glide and climb walls.

The game developer added narratives or "cut scenes" in between Zones, but they are allegedly inconsistent and randomly placed. What makes "Sonic Mania" different from the other titles is reportedly the direct control it gives to the players while working on their characters. It has the right balance of fast and slow moments that allow gamers to tap on their platforming abilities the best way possible.

"'Sonic Mania' definitely feels like a game that rewards long-time fans of the series with winks and nods to past games both big and small. Working through the game's surprisingly lengthy quest it was tough not to pause and take note of every little callback be it familiar enemies, obscure references or entire gameplay gimmicks. ... As a fan, it was a true delight discovering as many as I could with plenty more I'm sure still left to discover," Ryan Janes of the Nintendo Insider wrote in his review.

"Sonic Mania" is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.