'Sonic Mania' PC Version Release Date Delay News: Game's PC Launch Moved to Aug. 29

"Sonic Mania" fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for the highly anticipated 2D platformer's version for the PC. Sega has just recently announced a last-minute delay for the game's release, days before "Sonic Mania" was due to come out.

Instagram/sonicthehedgehog/Sega A promo image for "Sonic Mania" by original "Sonic" artist Naoto Ohshima, as featured on the game franchise's official Instagram.

"Sonic" fans waiting for the game to come out for the PC at least have a solid date confirmed during a live stream on Friday, Aug. 11. During the unboxing video of the "Sonic Mania" Collector's Edition, the "Sonic Mania" team also revealed that the PC launch has been set back to Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Sega is taking two more weeks to polish up their release for the PC, as the game still does not quite meet the stringent standards set by the company for its "Sonic" games, as IGN noted. Meanwhile, the launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch pushed through on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

A letter from the "Sonic Mania" team was also posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 12 thanking fans for their patience over the unexpected delay of the game's version for the PC.

"We accept nothing but the best for Sonic Mania, and that's why we want to spend a little more time to polish the PC version of the game's release, which we plan to complete by August 29th," the team's letter on Instagram said.

"All other platforms (PS4, XB1, Switch) will still release on August 15th as planned," the post added.

To make it up to PC fans, the company announced that they will be giving away free PC copies of the original "Sonic the Hedgehog" via Steam for pre-order buyers and those who bought the Collector's Edition.

The video below shows the unboxing live stream for the "Sonic Mania" Collector's Edition, where Aaron Webber, PR and social media manager, and Kazuyuki Hoshino, art director and character designer for the "Sonic" franchise, shared news of the new PC version release date, among other updates.