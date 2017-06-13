'Sonic Mania' Release Date, Gameplay News: Revamped Classic Levels Featured in New Footage

"Sonic Mania" will once again see the blue hedgehog going back to his 2D roots. However, instead of just getting a 16-bit coat of paint, SEGA has chosen to overhaul classic levels as seen from the recent gameplay trailer.

Youtube/SEGA The Chemical Plant Zone from "Sonic Mania."

Almost every game company is banking on the nostalgia factor of games. Some are bringing back classic games while others are reviving classic consoles. In a time where 4K gaming is slowly becoming the norm, a blast from the past is a very welcome experience.

This is what SEGA is trying to achieve with the latest iteration of its "Sonic" franchise. The basic gameplay of the series holds up surprisingly well after more than two decades. But being frozen in time is bad for business which is why instead of putting nostalgia in a digital box and selling it, "Sonic Mania" comes with levels that aren't quite similar to what players remember.

Just last week, SEGA released footage from the Chemical Plant Zone in the game. The original Chemical Plant Zone was very complex and was the second zone for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

SEGA decided to build on this in their latest creation and introduce a few not-so-minor additions. From bouncy fluids, sticky platforms to double-helix structures that lift you to higher levels, the revamped version certainly adds more fun to the original.

It is very likely that changes such as these will be present in the other classic "Sonic" zones. So, for players counting on their knowledge to finish the game, they will be in for a surprise.

SEGA still has more time to polish the game which is set to be released in a couple of months. Who knows, maybe they might be selling the best "Sonic" game in years.

"Sonic Mania" will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and the Nintendo Switch on Aug. 15.