'Sonic Mania' Release Date News: Launch Possibly Revealed by Steam

Many fans are awaiting the release of the revival of SEGA's 2D Sonic the Hedgehog video game "Sonic Mania," and its launch date may have just been revealed.

(Photo: SEGA)A promotional photo of the video game "Sonic Mania."

Previous reports indicated that the release date of the revival video game will be pushed back from its initial launch this spring until the summer of 2017.

Now, it looks like the exact release date for Blue Blur's much-awaited game has been inadvertently revealed on the game's Steam page, with a trailer hinting its availability on Aug. 15.

In the official page of "Sonic Mania" on Steam, European fans who watch the initial trailer that plays automatically on the website in full will get to see the Aug. 15 release date of the game. For those who live in the United States, however, a trailer with the exact same contents is shown. The only difference is at the end, it displays a summer 2017 launch window rather than a more specific schedule.

According to GameRant, there is no certainty if the August release date listed on the game's European Steam page is indeed true, especially since SEGA has yet to issue a public announcement about it.

However, the media outlet did agree that the launch date of "Sonic Mania" seems to be legitimate, with the trailer containing the date specifically featured on Steam to promote the video game title. Nevertheless, even if Aug. 15 is the game's de facto launch date, the video game could very well be delayed again, considering that it has been postponed before.

The upcoming "Sonic Mania" revival will be featuring new stages and remixed versions of classic "Sonic" levels. To promote the title, SEGA has unveiled gameplay trailers featuring the updated version of the Flying Battery Zone from "Sonic 3" and "Sonic and Knuckles."

"Sonic Mania" is currently in production for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and is tentatively scheduled to be released on Aug. 15, 2017.