'Sonic Mania' Soundtrack News: SEGA Partners With Data Discs to Launch Vinyl Album

SEGA is celebrating Sonic's 26th anniversary with the launch of the "Sonic Mania" vinyl album, which will feature the soundtrack from the classic video game.

Fans can now listen to music from "Sonic Mania" on vinyl, as SEGA has partnered up with Data Discs to produce the album. It will include select tracks by composer Tee Lopes.

The fun does not stop there, though. The vinyl album will also contain new gatefold art that showcase Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. The fan-favorite characters will be seen "exploring the lush vistas of Green Hill Zone Act 2," according to the Data Discs website. The new album will also consist of a download code in both lossy and lossless formats.

The "Sonic Mania" album will come in a heavyweight gatefold sleeve with sleek UV spot varnish. A printed inner sleeve will also show various characters from the classic video game. Apart from that, there will also be new exclusive artwork for fans to enjoy or hang up on their walls.

There are three editions for fans to choose from. The "Sonic Mania" vinyl soundtrack album will be available in a 180g Classic Black, 180g Translucent Blue and a 180g Limited Edition, which can only be purchased via the Data Discs website.

Pre-orders will open in the middle of July, though fans are encouraged to follow Data Discs on social media in order to know the exact date when it is announced. Fans can also opt into their mailing list.

The price for the "Sonic Mania" vinyl album is listed as 19.99 British Pounds on the Data Discs website. That translates to an estimated $25. Fans from the United Kingdom, United States and Europe can have their orders shipped to them. However, Data Discs and SEGA have yet to announce an official release date.

