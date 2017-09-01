Sonos Joins Voice-Activated Smart Speaker Race With Product That Can Support 'Multiple Voice Platforms'

Facebook/sonos Promotional image for Sonos found in the company's official Facebook page.

Electronics manufacturer Sonos is reportedly planning to join the race for the best voice-activated smart wireless speakers.

Recently, Dave Zatz spotted a document filed with the Federal Communications Commission for an unreleased hardware product referred to in the documents as S13.

In one of the documents filed, the S13 is described by Sonos as "a high-performance all-in-one wireless smart speaker and part of Sonos' home sound system." Furthermore, the filing confirmed that the S13 speaker will sport "integrated voice control functionality with far field microphones."

These are clear indications that Sonos is gearing up to release a wireless speaker that works pretty much like the Amazon Echo or Google Home. However, some technology enthusiasts might be asking what artifical intelligence platform is Sonos going to use on the S13?

For that, the same document provided the answer by saying: "The device will support multiple voice platforms and music services, allowing customers to effortlessly control their music on Sonos."

That means there is a great chance for the Sonos S13 speaker to run with either Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple's Siri or even Samsung's Bixby. However, as far as market competition is concerned, people are yet to see how that will play out, especially considering that all those companies have or will introduce their own wireless smart speakers.

Meanwhile, supporting various music streaming platforms sounds more feasible and seems to be an easier task since most of those services were already made available to several wireless smart speakers except Apple Music.

Shortly after the news of Sonos S13 speaker's FCC filings went around the internet, The Verge confirmed that the company had already distributed invitations to an Oct. 4 event in New York City.

The report shared an image of an open mouth as shown in the Sonos invitation, which added more spark to the speculation that Sonos will unveil the S13 speaker on the said date.