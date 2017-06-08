'Sons of Anarchy' Prequel Movie News, Updates: Sean Penn, Tom Hardy Attached to the Film? What Cast Member Says

While a "Sons of Anarchy" ("SOA") spin-off series called "Mayans MC" has been confirmed, it looks like a prequel movie could be in the works as well. One actor from the original series slipped up and revealed some details to this project.

Facebook/SonsofAnarchy A prequel movie that inspired "Sons of Anarchy" is said to be in development.

Tommy Flanagan, who played Chibs on "Sons of Anarchy," told an audience at the Walker Stalker Con Nashville that an old "SOA" script will be making its way to the big screen. He cited Sean Penn will direct this movie, which will supposedly star Tom Hardy.

"Sons was originally a script set in the '60s, set after Vietnam but it eventually evolved through that period of history," he said. For a brief moment, he hesitated discussing the movie project but when no one from the rest of the cast members in attendance at the said event stopped him, Flanagan continued to talk.

"Sons of Anarchy" creator, writer, director and producer Kurt Sutter once teased this prequel in an interview with Nerd Core in 2014. He said "SOA" was based on a group called "The First 9," who were former Vietnam War soldiers who returned to America and formed the motorcycle club.

Flanagan hinted the Vietnam War heroes will be the basis of the upcoming movie. It's unclear, however, if the original stars of "SOA" will be part of the movie as well, or if Sutter will be involved.

Sutter also expressed plans of turning this story into a miniseries called the "Life and Death of Sam Crow." But with Sutter working on the "Mayan MC" spin-off, his ideas might be put on hold, thus, there will be no conflict with the movie.

"Sons of Anarchy" bowed out of television in 2014 after airing seven seasons. The show made Charlie Hunnam into a star, who would eventually headline movies like "Pacific Rim" (2013) and the recently released "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."