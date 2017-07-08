'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off 'Mayans MC' Has Major Cast Changes, Reshoot; Is the Show in Trouble?

The "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC" will undergo major changes. The show is in the process of recasting key parts and a reshoot of the pilot will also be undertaken.

Facebook/SonsofAnarchy The "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans MC" is in the middle of production.

As soon as Deadline confirmed the changes on the set, speculations ignited worries that the show could be in trouble even before the series begins its airing. But creator Kurt Sutter was quick to downplay the changes and appeased fans that "Mayans MC" is going through a normal development process.

In a post on Twitter, Sutter said that "Sons of Anarchy" also went through cast changes and reshoots during its development in 2008. He said it was important to improve the show and making changes reflected how committed the production is to the series.

This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX's commitment to series. Allows me and Elgin to improve cast, script, and direction! #MayansMC https://t.co/RDV39nIWfv — kurt sutter (@sutterink) July 5, 2017

The cable network FX requested the pilot reshoot, which Sutter originally directed. "Grimm" executive producer (EP) Norberto Barba has also been tasked to replace him as director, but Sutter will remain as showrunner. Barba is also an EP for the spinoff.

"Mayans MC" will be set several years after the finale of "Sons of Anarchy." This time, however, its focus will be on the biker gang ruling the border of California and Mexico.

JD Pardo was picked to lead the new show and E.Z. Reyes will play his prospect. Also added to "Mayans MC" earlier were Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral and Johnny Cruz. It's still unclear which of these actors will be retained or removed. Further details to the changes have not been revealed.

FX has also not yet confirmed the premiere date for "Mayans MC," which was tentatively set for a Fall 2017 release. Should delays to the premiere date be expected following the latest development? Will FX move the show's premiere to the end of the year, similar to "Sons of Anarchy's" usual schedule?