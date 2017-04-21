Sony A9 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Targets Professional Photographers

Though Nikon and Canon digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras have come to dominate the field of photography, Sony hopes to convert a good number of professionals with the introduction of the A9 — a full-frame mirrorless camera that is equipped with a host of impressive capabilities.

SonyA promotional image for the Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera.

According to Sony, the A9 is capable of functions that are not possible when using DSLRs, such as high speed, blackout-free continuous shooting. It also has a shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 seconds, which results in up to 20 frames per second (fps) or up to 240 images in a row.

These capabilities are the product of the Sony A9's 24 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor — said to be the first of its kind. It is paired with the new BIONZ X processor, which processes data 20 times faster than other Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, as well as front-end LSI that maximizes overall performance. These features also significantly reduce noise even at higher sensitivity levels.

A notable feature of the full-frame mirrorless camera is silent shooting, eliminating noise that could potentially distract subjects in the studio or in their natural habitat. This is also useful when photographing sporting events where silence should be maintained, like golf or tennis.

Moreover, the high-end camera features an innovative focus system with 693 focal plane phase detection autofocus (PDAF) points that cover 93 percent of the entire frame. This ensures that shots are always clear and accurate, able to capture even the fastest moving subject.

To frame photos, there is a quad-VGA organic light-emitting diode (OLED) Tru-Finder with a 3,686k dot resolution. The camera also comes in a compact size, is durable and weather-resistant. It delivers battery life that is 2.2 times longer than Sony's previous full-frame cameras. Furthermore, there is support for flash sync and an Ethernet port for the quick transfer of photos and videos.

The Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera will be available to purchase for $4,500 starting May 25.