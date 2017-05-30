Sony Digital Paper Release Date, Specs, Price News: E-Ink Tablet With Better Display Available This June

Sony's updated Digital Paper tablet comes with a better display that is more responsive and precise despite being cheaper than its predecessor. It also features a sleek new design that will easily match its professional users' styles.

SonyA promotional image for Sony's second-generation Digital Paper tablet.

The second-generation e-reader features a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 1,650 x 2,200 pixels and pixel density of 207 pixels per inch (ppi). The new E Ink Mobius display is able to deliver a higher resolution that displays text that is clearer and sharper. Also, the underlying technology made it possible for the new Digital Paper to have a lightweight build. Specifically, it is only 0.23 inches thin and weighs 12.3 ounces.

Moreover, the new Digital Paper has a glare-free, paper-like display so users can comfortably view 8.5 x 11-inch documents for long periods of time, even when they are under harsh sunlight.

Sony's Digital Paper also delivers better pen-on-experience when annotating documents or taking down notes. It has a non-slip panel as well as palm rejection, so users can accomplish their tasks without having to worry about the tablet moving around or interfering with the overall experience.

In terms of technical specifications, Digital Paper is powered by a faster 64-bit quad-core Marvell IAP140 processor. The tablet has 16 GB of built-in storage, which translates to about 10,000 PDF files. It also has a non-removable lithium-ion battery that delivers up to three weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Users will be able to transfer single or multiple files to and from PC and Mac via the Digital Paper companion app. The tablet can connect via USB, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It can also automatically sync with cloud-based storage options like Dropbox, Box and Google Docs.

The Sony Digital Paper tablet with the model code DPT-RP1 is priced at $699.99 and will go on sale in June. It is currently available to pre-order on Amazon and B&H.