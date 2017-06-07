Sony E3 2017 Predictions: 'Bloodborne 2' and Big Reveals for Upcoming PS4 Games Expected

Sony is expected to leave fans with a lot to talk about during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 as the company is believed to make some major announcements.

(Photo: Sony/From Software)A screenshot from "Bloodborne."

Speculations have it that Sony will also make the long-rumored "Bloodborne 2" official at E3 2017 and will be the company's biggest surprise at the event.

Dual Shockers says that since much of Sony's presentation at the convention is expected to consist of trailers and information reveals for titles they have already announced last year, the tech giant should have something up its sleeves to end the show with a bang.

The site says that this will be none other than "Bloodborne 2" and it will be Sony's way "to show the future of the PlayStation 4 still has some splash left in it."

It is also believed that the next "God of War" title will be one of the main attractions at the event. The title debuted in last year's E3, where fans were able to catch up with a much older Kratos.

Not much has been said ever since, but Sony may have simply been saving some good stuff about the new "Gods of War" installment for the upcoming event.

Game Informer notes that a release date might finally be announced, with the publication expecting a spring 2018 launch for the highly anticipated game.

Fans are also expected to be treated with a new look at the highly anticipated open-world action video game "Death Stranding" at E3 2017.

Revealed at last year's E3, this game will be Hideo Kojima's first game since parting ways with Konami and it was last shown at the PlayStation Experience.

Other anticipated smaller but still impactful unveilings at the event include a new look at "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" to hype it up for its August launch and a new story downloadable content (DLC) for "Horizon Zero Dawn."

Sony is also expected to reveal a slew of new and possibly bigger games for the PlayStation VR (PSVR) as the company is said to be doing its best to expand the catalog of the device.

The E3 2017 will take place June 13 to 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.