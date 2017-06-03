Sony E3 2017 Stream: Three Surprises That Could Be Revealed at Sony's Press Conference

This year, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will officially open on Tuesday, June 13, and last until Thursday, June 15. And as tradition dictates, the week will begin with press conferences from the world's biggest video game publishers.

(Photo: Facebook/E3Expo)A promotional photo of the upcoming E3 2017 event this June.

Sony's E3 2017 press briefing, in particular, is the pinnacle of Monday's (June 12) events, with owners of the market-leading PlayStation 4 (PS4) eager to find out some major surprises and reveals from the tech and gaming company.

In anticipation of Sony's upcoming E3 press conference, the International Business Times has listed some of the potential announcements they hope will be revealed during the event.

One of the things that are anticipated to be revealed during Sony's press conference is a new game from the "Sucker Punch" video game franchise. Not much has been heard from this game series since the release of "InFAMOUS First Light" in 2014, and so it may be time to find out what the "Sucker Punch" team is currently working on.

While the PlayStation 4 console has enjoyed success even without the launch of major exclusives in the fall in recent years, it may be time for Sony to step up its game in this aspect since Microsoft and Nintendo could be releasing big fall exclusives this year. Should the company decide to do so, it would be great if it announces the release of games like "Days Gone" in September and "Detroit: Become Human" in October.

Members of the gaming community could also expect a price drop for the PlayStation 4 Pro, with the price of the standard console slashed to a more affordable price of $350, and the Slim at only $225. The likelihood of these discounted prices is strong because of the tough competition Sony is faced with — Microsoft's upcoming fall launch of the Scorpio console, and the new Nintendo Switch which was released earlier this year.

Sony's E3 2017 press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET.