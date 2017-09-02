Sony G8541 Specs, Release Date: Purported Xperia XZ1 Ultra Benchmarked

(Photo: Sony) Promotional image for the Sony Xperia XZ1.

A mystery Sony smartphone with the model number G8541 and is believed to be a phablet version of the Sony Xperia XZ1 flagship was spotted in a GFX Bench.

The device in question is believed to be the Sony Xperia XZ1 Ultra, the follow-up to the original that was released in 2013. It turns out that the company could be reviving the series.

The Sony G8541 comes with a massive 6.2-inch display with full high-definition (HD) screen resolution. Interestingly, the listing also makes mention of a 12.3-inch display with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. This gives the impression that the Sony G8541 might actually be a high-end tablet altogether.

On the hardware side of things, the purported Sony Xperia XZ1 Ultra is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, which is said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. This is because of the presence of the Adreno 540, which will handle the graphics processing.

Boosting this setup is 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of native storage space with a microSD card slot available to expand it.

The rumored Sony Xperia XZ1 Ultra also includes an 1 MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, touch focus, flash, face detection and support for 4K video recording. On the front is a 12 MP snapper for selfies. This will be good for vloggers since it also features 4K video capture.

It is also to be pointed out that the Sony G8541 in the listing could have the Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which means it will have the latest mobile operating system from Google.

With regard to the release date, the supposed Sony Xperia XZ1 Ultra is expected to be unveiled sooner than later. Many believe it will be showcased at the ongoing IFA trade fair in Berlin although Sony is yet to make a peep about it.