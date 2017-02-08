Sony New Xperia X Concept Update Brings 'Ambient Display' Feature, Camera Viewfinder Improvement

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sony's new Xperia X Concept includes the "ambient display" feature that will be included in Sony Xperia X for the first time. The Xperia X Concept builds are the company's creative room in developing fresh software features that may or may not be released in the market, but the version (38.3.A.0.94) is now available.

Sony Xperia X

The new Xperia X Concept for Xperia X can now be installed by those on Experimental track. It necessitates 40 MB of free space to download the update without any problems. It comes with several features, but the most noticeable is the "ambient display," which when enabled, will temporary light up the Xperia X screen once a notification is received.

To simply put it, the "ambient display" has the ability to wake the screen of the Xperia X whenever a new notification arrives. This is said to be similar with Apple's iPhone running with latest iOS 10 version. The great thing about it is that the feature can be disabled anytime.

To do this, users would have to simply access their handset's Settings, choose Display and search for the Ambient display. An on-and-off button can be ticked to enable/disable the feature.

Aside from the "ambient display" feature, several fixes are included in the update. The camera viewfinder now has a brightness level, which is separate from the user's existing brightness setting. This is done in order to achieve a photo that matches the qualities of the actual image. This is a interesting update for those who are fond of taking photos.

Also, the Bluetooth audio problem when "Ok Google" is uttered has now been resolved. Other fixes include LED notifications when a user misses a call, improved tinted display and more.

Phone Arena wrote that the software has peculiarly included the January security patches despite the fact that the company's release of security updates just this month.

Those who are on the Experimental track should receive the update anytime soon.