Sony PlayStation 4 Update v4.70 News: Small Update Boosts System Performance, Adds Tournament Views, New Icons

A small update for the PlayStation 4 has just been released on Tuesday, May 30, and it adds a new match list view for tournaments hosted on the PlayStation Network. Update v4.70 for the console also promises a boost to the performance of the system.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLCA promotional photo of the PlayStation 4.

The new update to the PlayStation 4 console has been announced via a post on the PlayStation community website, which adds a few details on how to get a PlayStation 4 console updated to the latest v4.70.

Updating the system software of a console which has internet access is simple enough. The user just needs to go to the Setting screen, then to the System Software Update screen, click "Next" and then "Update." The new version is relatively small, at just 340 MB, according to the International Business Times.

For those whose consoles are unable to access the Internet for one reason or another, the update can also be downloaded elsewhere through a link provided by Sony. The update can be downloaded from a computer and installed to the console by saving the downloaded package into a Universal Serial Bus (USB) storage device.

The update is considered a mandatory install, so PlayStation owners can expect v4.70 to be rolled out to their console sooner or later. The main feature that comes with the v4.70 update is the new Tournaments match list view, which is now available to show the match results for all players entering a tournament.

The new update also promises to improve the quality of system performance for the PlayStation 4, which could be evident with a higher frame rate for games or just overall improved responsiveness of the console.

Although not listed in the release notes for the new update, the new version also features a refresh of the icons for PlayStation 4 apps. The new icons for the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Vue and PlayStation Now all have been replaced with clearer, flatter versions, according to Polygon. They also are more consistently labeled now.