Sony PlayStation Confirms Porsche and New Tracks for 'Gran Turismo Sport'

Electronic Arts ended its 16-year exclusive deal with Porsche in late 2016, but it can still feature the automobile manufacturer's cars through a non-exclusive license agreement. The gaming company uses the cars in its "Need for Speed" and "Real Racing" franchises.

"Gran Turismo" official website"Gran Turismo Sport" arrives exclusively to PS4 and PS4 Pro in 2017.

Since the exclusive deal between EA and Porsche officially ended, this means other games can now feature the premium racing car brand as well.

Sony PlayStation has now announced through a tweet that Porsche cars will be included in their upcoming racing game, "Gran Turismo Sport."

Porsche and new tracks confirmed for Gran Turismo Sport!

The accompanying screenshots from the tweet only showed the Porsche 991.1 GT3 RS, but gaming enthusiasts expect that there will be more Porsche models included when the game officially comes out.

The upcoming game will also feature new tracks, though there are no other details regarding this aspect.

In other news, Sony and its game developer partner for "Gran Turismo Sport," Polyphony Digital, are looking for beta testers to try out the game.

However, only U.S. residents are welcome to apply for the U.S. beta test, and selected individuals will be notified through an email that will also contain instructions. Interested testers should fill up a form and submit an application only once.

Meanwhile, beta testing for Europe started Saturday, April 15, and is ongoing.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is the 13th installment in the "Gran Turismo" franchise and it will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 consoles. It is also being developed to be compatible with the PlayStation VR headset.

The game features three different modes - Campaign, Sports and Arcade. Under Sports mode, which is Gran Turismo Sport's online component, players can participate in two FIA-certified online championships - the Nations Cup and the Manufacturer Fan Cup. The winners of these competitions will be awarded at FIA's annual prize-giving ceremony where they will get to see some of the racing world's biggest names.

Aside from Porsche, premium watch brand TAG Heuer also partnered with Gran Turismo Sport to be its official timekeeper. TAG Heuer's "Live Timing Technology" will measure all in-game time.

No release date is revealed yet, but the game is set to launch within the year.