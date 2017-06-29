Sony PS5 Release News and Updates: No PlayStation 5 in 2018 and No PS4 Pro Exclusives, Says CEO

Sony has no plans of releasing PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in 2018 or in the near future. The company will also not be releasing exclusive titles for the PS4 Pro console, contrary to various reports.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

In an exclusive interview, Sony President and CEO Shawn Layden told the German news outlet Golem that it will be some time before the company releases the PS5. He also said Sony will never consider releasing exclusive PS4 Pro games.

"The Pro is really only to offer advantages such as 4K resolutions and HMD for players who can and want to use that," Layden said, adding those who own the classic PS4 will not be disadvantaged. "Each of our games will continue to run on the classic PS4 and possibly slightly better on the Pro."

The confirmation comes as an analyst said that the PS5 will be in store shelves in 2018. Layden statements, however, assured players that the life of their existing consoles will remain useful for many years to come.

Sony debuted the PS4 four years ago. In November 2016, the company also released the PS4 Pro to complement the release of the PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) headset.

Meanwhile, other analysts say that a 2018 PS5 release would be too early especially when Sony had a seven-year time difference between the release of the PS3 and the classic PS4. Sony has yet to recoup its expenses for the development of the PS4 Pro as well. "There is a lot of expense that went into building the Pro. Are you going to undercut that market before it has made money?" analyst Michael Goodman said.

Why there seems to be a perceived rush in releasing a PS5 might stem from Microsoft's plans to release the Xbox One X. During the E3 presentation, Microsoft's presentation showed its new console beats PS4 Pro's specs and features in all aspects. The company, however, has no confirmed launch date for the Xbox One X for now.