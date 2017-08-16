Sony Shuffles Release Dates for Upcoming Films 'Barbie,' 'Silver & Black,' 'Bad Boys 3' and More

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni A logo is pictured outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California December 19, 2014.

Sony has reportedly reshuffled premiere dates for several upcoming films.

The report first came from Exhibitor Relations. Some movies have gotten new release dates while others were temporarily left without a schedule.

It was confirmed that Gina Prince-Bythewood will helm the movie "Silver and Black," and the film is now scheduled to open in theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

The title is going to be another collaborative release from Sony and Marvel and will become part of the Spider-Man franchise. Meanwhile, the actors who will portray Silver Sablinova, aka Silver Sable, and Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, are yet to be announced. Both characters are from Marvel comic books.

"Barbie's" live-action movie was also given a new release date — Aug. 8, 2018 — just over a month from its original schedule. The film also went through some other major production changes. The titular protagonist role was originally given to Amy Schumer but she later on had to cancel due to conflicts in her schedule. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has already been confirmed to take on the role.

The "Bad Boys'" third installment film, "Bad Boys for Life," was originally set for a Nov. 9, 2018 release. However, Sony has also decided to push back its schedule to a yet to be confirmed date. Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are set to reprise their roles as Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nov. 9, 2018 slot has been re-assigned to "Holmes and Watson" starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, thus it abandoned its initial Aug. 3, 2018 schedule.

"Barbie's" original release date of June 29, 2018 has now been given to "Sicario 2: Soldado." Actor Benicio Del Toro returns as main protagonist Alejandro Gillick. He is joined by another returning character - Agent Matt Graver, played by Josh Brolin.

The WW2-themed film "The Nightingale," which was adapted from the same title novel by Kristin Hannah, was also delayed from Aug. 10, 2018 to a new premiere date on Jan. 25, 2019. The movie will be directed by Michelle MacLaren and will adapt the book's plot that focuses on two young sisters trying to survive the time of German Nazi occupation in France.