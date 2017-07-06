Sony Takes Down 'Anthem' Trailer After Fans Discover Disturbing Edits

Facebook/BioWare Sony takes down trailer for "Anthem"

The gaming community enjoyed this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), especially since it gave them a lot of information on what to expect in the coming months. One of the most highly anticipated games is "Anthem," and Sony recently released a trailer for it. However, there is a catch: eagle-eyed fans discovered that the trailer features Xbox One X buttons instead of showcasing what the PlayStation 4 Pro can achieve.

According to Eurogamer, the feature of the trailer in question was discovered by fans, who took the time to really look at what Sony has released. Instead of completely showcasing what the PlayStation 4 Pro can achieve, it seems that the tech giant merely overlaid the buttons over the Xbox version. The trailer for "Anthem" was first seen during the E3 convention where Microsoft used it to feature the Xbox One X. Although it has tried to reach Sony for a comment, the tech giant merely responded by taking down the video.

Meanwhile, Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg reacted by making fun of the situation and taking to social media by saying "oops!" Greenberg did not say anything further, but considering the fact that Sony had to take down the trailer for "Anthem," it can only be assumed that it was a miss on their part. Although it is not uncommon to have similar game titles between the two consoles, this is particularly concerning as Sony should be trying to sell PlayStation 4 Pro to their fans.

"Anthem" was developed by BioWare Edmonton and it features a vast and open world that features a science fiction setting. Players are tasked to explore different planets and protect the human race. It emphasizes cooperative play, and Electronic Arts (EA) has since confirmed that a team can be made of up to four players. As to how the recent events will affect Sony's sales of the PlayStation 4 Pro, everyone will have to wait and see.