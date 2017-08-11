Sony to Celebrate the Release of 'FIFA 18' with Limited Edition Dualshock 4

Twitter/PlayStationEU Promotional image for the limited edition PlayStation FC Dualshock 4 wireless controller.

A new football season is coming to PlayStation 4 (PS4) with the forthcoming release of "FIFA 18," the newest addition to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) series of video games. And to commemorate this upcoming event, Sony has announced the release of a new limited edition PlayStation F.C. Dualshock 4 wireless controller.

This particular controller has the penalty area lines embossed on the touch pad, a football tactics pattern drawn on the left side, and the official PlayStation F.C. crest on the right. It is designed with the aim of getting the player in on the world's biggest club and score in style.

The PlayStation F.C. model joins the ever-expanding squad of Dualshock 4 wireless controllers. A "Destiny 2" model was announced in July and is scheduled for release in September along with a full range of "Destiny 2" PlayStation 4 bundles.

The "Destiny 2" limited edition Dualshock 4 wireless controller will bear the game's logo on its touch pad and the iconic character class insignia on the right side. Both logos are drawn in striking gold, making it the perfect companion for the next raid.

This particular controller will come in Glacier White and Jet Black versions. Both PS4 Pro bundles will include a Blu-ray disc copy of "Destiny 2" along with the PS4 exclusive contents consisting of the Co-op Strike, Exotic Sniper Rifle, Sip Variant, Multiplayer Map, and 3 Legendary Armor Sets. Each bundle will also come with an expansion pass, and the premium digital contents: Legendary sword, Legendary player emote, and Cabal Empire themed emblem.

Additionally, the Jet Black PS4 bundles will also come with a range of options that include either a 1TB or 500GB Jet Black PS4. The 1TB option may also come with or without an extra Jet Black Dualshock 4.

The Destiny 2 Dualshock 4 wireless controller is due out on Sept. 6, while the PlayStation F.C. model launches on Sept. 29, the same scheduled release date for "FIFA 18."