Sony to Raise PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices in Europe

European gamers will soon have to shell out more cash for Sony's PlayStation Plus after the company announced a price hike for the service. So, for those who have been happily enjoying their subscriptions and the perks that come with it, it's time to start searching for some loose change.

Sony Interactive Entertainment A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus.

Sony has begun sending emails to subscribers in Europe regarding the impending price increase. The cost of their subscription is set to go up on Aug. 31 with the monthly price for U.K. subscribers increasing from £6 to £7, the quarterly cost from £15 to £20, and an annual pass rising from £40 to £50.

Elsewhere in Europe, prices will increase to €8, €25 and €60 for monthly, quarterly and annual passes, respectively.

Sony has yet to explain the reason for the price hike but has informed players to check on their auto-renewal settings if they are not happy with the change.

American PlayStation Plus subscribers also experienced a similar price hike back in September of last year. Sony was also less forthcoming when it came to details other than that the price hike was reflective of "current market conditions."

While most subscribers won't mind the increase, it will definitely lead some to rethink their subscriptions. So far, they have been enjoying free games and discounts for what seemed to be a bargain. Now, that privilege will cost a bit more and there will certainly be gamers who will opt out of the service.

As for those who remain undeterred by the minor price change, it would be advisable to switch to the annual plans. Despite the price, there are still a lot of perks that come with a PlayStation Plus subscription other than the usual myriad of free games and discounts. This includes exclusive access to beta tests held by some developers as well as other events Sony might conjure up.