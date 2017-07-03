Sony to Unveil a 'Truly Bezel-less' Smartphone at IFA?

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Sony is reportedly looking to make history at the upcoming IFA event in Berlin by introducing the first "truly bezel-less" smartphone.

Doing away with the bezels appears to be the new standard in mobile flagships. LG introduced a smartphone with impressively thin bezels in the LG G6 while Samsung completely removed the side bezels on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

However, Sony is taking things to the next level by reportedly ditching the bezels altogether. It comes as a huge surprise for the fact that the company is notorious for keeping its big bezels on its smartphones (the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a good example of that) while its competitors worked on trimming to completely shedding them in every flagship they come up with.

Two weeks ago, display maker JDI, an LCD joint venture between Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba, announced a mass production of a 6-inch "ultra-narrow" screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Now, a leak at Weibo suggests that it is Sony that will get to debut this new tech with a flagship device to be unveiled in Berlin this September. It even showed a sample device, which was all-display.

The tech is dubbed as the "Full Active" LCD display, which promises deep blacks and improved response when operating with wet fingers. Most importantly, it has razor-thin bezels that are almost nonexistent.

It will be quite a bold move for Sony since, as mentioned above, its latest flagship, which boasts insane features, sports bulky bezels, which, when put side by side the likes of Galaxy S8 and LG G6, becomes a little dated.

At the moment, the Weibo report remains substantiated so users are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. Android Authority, however, believes that it is only a matter of time anyway before Sony is forced to let go of the bezels and the IFA reveal might just be the time.