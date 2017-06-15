Sony Unveils PlayLink App for Smartphones

Sony has announced a way for players to interact with PlayStation 4 games using their mobile devices, and this is through an app called PlayLink. Game titles designed with PlayLink are mostly built with group play in mind, with the players' smartphones functioning as touchscreen controllers, displays and voting devices.

SonyA promo image for "Knowledge is Power," one of the PlayLink App compatible games coming to the PlayStation 4 later this year.

The new app was announced by Sony on the official PlayStation news blog as well as on the floor at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 on Monday, June 12. The app is now available as a free download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

"If you have a smartphone or tablet with the free companion app installed and your PS4 hooked up to a TV, you're already set," Sony stated in their announcement. The PlayLink app will sync with a PlayStation 4 and will let players control a PlayLink compatible game through their mobile device, according to Mac Rumors.

As opposed to the default dual-shock controller, a handset or tablet equipped with the PlayLink app turns it into what Sony calls a "versatile controller," allowing players a whole new range of actions not available with classic input devices.

"You can swipe, pinch, drag, tilt, rotate or even snap selfies and draw crafty doodles, depending on the game," Sony said in their blog post.

One of the first game titles announced for the PlayLink range is called "That's You!," a group-oriented comedy quiz game. "That's You!" is designed to be played by up to six people in the same room, featuring more than 1,000 questions. The quizzes in the game are designed to be answered in a variety of ways — from multiple-choice taps to doodle challenges and selfie prompts.

PlayStation Plus members will be able to get "That's You" for free starting July 4, in celebration of the launch of the PlayLink App, according to the International Business Times.

The video below showcases the capabilities of the new PlayLink App through the game "Hidden Agenda" for the PlayStation 4.