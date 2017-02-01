Sony Xperia 2017 MWC News, Update: Leak Suggests 5 New Smartphones Will Launch at the Event

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sony is expected to attend the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 next month with an all-new Xperia lineup. The anticipated Sony Xperia 2017 may possibly boast 4K display and a powerful Snapdragon 835.

The MWC is set to happen in February, where all tech manufacturers gather to introduce their new and upcoming devices. Sony is reported to unveil five new handsets at the event, one of which is the Sony Xperia 2017.

The Sony Xperia 2017 has an alleged codename of "Yoshino" and will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. In an article by Phone Arena, the handset may possibly have 4 GB or 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), coupled with a camera that has the Sony IMX 400 image sensor.

The specs are based on a leak that Sumaho Info has shared. The unannounced Xperia 2017 also has a 5.5-inch display.

There is also a second handset with the codename "BlancBright," which is reported to have a Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 635. It is believed that the device will be patterned after the Xperia X2 Performance, but will also have the same specs as the Xperia 2017, especially its camera, display size and RAM.

Two handsets with codenames "Hinoki" and "Keyaki" are believed to come out for the midrange market. "Hinoki" is the smaller variant with 5-inch high-definition (HD) display, coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The handset may also have a 32 GB of internal memory, aside from an 8-megapixel (MP) front camera and 16 MP rear.

On the other hand, "Keyaki" may have a bigger 5.2-inch HD display with a more generous 4 GB RAM. A bigger 64 GB of internal memory is seen with the handset, but it has the same camera specs as the "Hinoki."

The fifth gadget has a "Mineo" alias, but details about the specs of the device are scarce at the moment. However, it is believed to be priced around $350.