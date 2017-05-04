Sony Xperia X Ultra Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Device's Mega Display With 21: 9 Aspect Ratio

A set of renders of the Sony Xperia X Ultra, the company's new flagship phablet, has been leaked online, revealing what the device has to offer.

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

The first thing that users will notice in the renders is its screen. It is revealed to be 6.45-inch ultra-wide display, which inspired its name. The Sony Xperia X Ultra will reportedly boast a screen aspect ratio of 21: 9.

To put things in perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is praised for its bezel-less good looks and wide display, has an 18.5: 9 aspect ratio. The LG G6 has 18: 9.

It is unclear what the screen resolution of the Sony Xperia X Ultra will be, but GSM Arena expects it to be Full HD but with added pixels to complement that of its smaller siblings.

The renders show that the unique aspect ratio allows the Sony Xperia X Ultra to look longer and sleeker, providing a bigger screen while keeping it smaller, at least for its product line.

The rest of the giant phablet's specifications and features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage.

On the imaging side of things, users are looking at 19 MP primary camera and a selfie snapper at 13 MP for the Sony Xperia X Ultra. It also sports a set of speakers.

It will come with a 3,050 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. For a sturdy build, the Sony Xperia X Ultra has an IP68 immersion rating, which means it can survive a dip in a 1.5-meter deep water for half an hour.

The Sony Xperia X Ultra has no release date yet. Sony is also yet to make it official, but it could be soon as the company appears to be working away for it.