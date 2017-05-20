Sony Xperia XZ Premium Release Date, Specs News: Phone Upgraded With Competitive Features

Sony has released a set of new smartphones and one of them is the Xperia XZ Premium, which has a lot of features, including 4K HDR, that other high-end smartphones in the market will find tough to compete with.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

Not much has changed about the Xperia XZ Premium, but it does include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. The processor, which was assumed to be exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy S8, will provide the device with faster performance and longer battery life. The Xperia XZ will be using the Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system.

Setting itself apart from the bezel-less trend, the Xperia XZ Premium will have a 5.5-inch screen that will be able to display 4K HDR videos for improved color, contrast and detail. Sony uses Gorilla Glass 5 to cover the front and back of the phone. This glass feature of the phone will be able to reflect back its surroundings. The smartphone will be available in three colors: Deepsea Black, Luminous Chrome and Bronze Pink.

The smartphone will include a 19-megapixel camera in the back, which uses Sony's Motion Eye technology. The Xperia XZ Premium is able to take high-resolution wide-angle photos with a 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as the standard 4:3 aspect ratio. It will also come with a 13-megapixel camera in the front of the device.

The phone will have a 64 GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot to expand storage, if necessary. It will also come with a 3,230 mAh battery that supports Qnovo Adaptive fast charging.

The Sony Xperia XZ has yet to be released in the United States, but it is available for pre-order in some countries for around $450. It will be delivered around the first week of June.