Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specs News: Flagship Handset Boasts Slow-Motion Video Mode and 4K HDR Display

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017.

Two weeks after its release in the U.S., the Sony Xperia XZ Premium continues to get glowing reviews from critics and tech-savvy fans.

Launched in the U.S. last month, Sony's flagship handset offers a 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) 5.5-inch display. The smartphone's 19-megapixel main camera adds RAM in its sensor, matched with a super slow-motion video mode that can capture an impressive 960fps with 720p resolution. It also has a 13-megapixel front snapper specially designed for more vivid selfies.

The device comes with 4 GB of RAM plus 4 GB of storage, and it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. Since the company had it IP65/68 certified, users are assured that the phone will survive small accidents. The high-end handset offers Sony's high-quality Bluetooth audio system called LDAC as well.

Additionally, the Xperia XZ Premium has a water-resistant feature. It runs on the Android Nougat operating system, offering pretty much all the specs most 2017 high-end smartphones have. It does not have a fingerprint scanner, though, since Sony intentionally disabled the feature on the phone's U.S. model.

Before purchasing the Xperia XZ Premium, consumers are advised to check with their mobile network provider first. The smartphone works only on select GSM/LTE carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T, meaning it will not function on Sprint, U.S. Cellular or Verizon.

Reports note that Sony's latest handset can be a legitimate rival to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It has a crisp display, decent battery life and has high-quality cameras. However, its weaknesses lie in its ergonomics and overall design.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is now available on Amazon and Best Buy for $800. Both retailers have begun distributing a pink variant of the smartphone earlier this week, in addition to the initially launched black and gold models.