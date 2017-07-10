Sony Xperia XZ Successor Release Date: Device Shows Off Insane Specs on AnTuTu With Model Number G8441

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XZ.

A Sony device with the model number G8441 has turned up on AnTuTu for a benchmark test, revealing some exciting details about its features and specifications.

The handset was shown to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage.

Interestingly, it only has a 720p display, which is quite a mismatch considering it is a little too low for the hardware this Sony device packs. In the imaging department, the handset had an 8 MP shooter on the back and another 8 MP snapper on the front.

The screen resolution listed on the benchmark test has Android Central believing that the Sony device might belong to the Compact product line of the company.

The site also pointed out that it is possible the Sony G8441 has a higher resolution than what was listed on AnTuTu. The UAProf file for the same Sony smartphone suggested that it actually runs full high-definition (HD), which could be its true display resolution.

However, Compact offerings by Sony are usually powered by midrange processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650. This makes it likely that the Sony G8441 could instead be the successor of the Sony Xperia XZ released in September last year.

Since the device will soon be a year old, it will not be a surprise if Sony is working on a new iteration of the device. Its model number also seems to follow the pattern. Last year's version had the model number F8331.

Whatever this device is, it is shaping up to be one of the first smartphones to have the Android O out of the box. The AnTuTu listing shows the Sony G8441 with the latest version of the mobile operating system by Android.

The Sony G8441 is also said to be one of the two versions of the unannounced new mobile offering. The other one has the model number G8341 and will be priced higher.

Polish retailer Komp.Tech listed the Sony G8441 with a €650 price tag while the Sony G8341 was at €750.