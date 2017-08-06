Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Specs, Release Date: Benchmark Leak Reveals Android 8.0 and Premium Hardware

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XZ.

The smartphone believed to be the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has popped up in a brand- new benchmark listing by Geekbench.

The leak reveals that the device, which has the model number Sony G8441, will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as its source of power with 4 GB of random-access access memory (RAM) to boot.

The purported Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact was also caught running Android 8.0, the next-generation mobile operating system being developed by Google.

This is not the last time the Sony G8441 was leaked. Last month, the same device was spotted on AnTuTu. The information from there is in line with what was revealed in the Geekbench listing.

It was also indicated there that the supposed Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will offer 32 GB of storage to go with the powerful set of hardware.

The resolution will apparently only be at 720p or high definition (HD) while the imaging department will consist of an 8 MP rear-facing camera and another 8 MP snapper on the front.

Back in May, however, the German publication Review claimed that the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will have the same set of specs as the other yet to be released Sony handset — the Xperia XZ1.

The difference is that the Compact version will have the smaller 4.6-inch display (other reports claim a 5-inch screen) and battery at 2,800 mAh to live up to its moniker.

However, nothing is confirmed yet. If reports are anything to go by, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will be unveiled at the IFA 2017 trade fair set to take place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6 in Berlin.

It is expected to be revealed with the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is rumored to come with the same processor and RAM configuration but with a 5.2-inch full HD display and a 3,000 mAh battery pack.