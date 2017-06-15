Sony Xperia XZ1 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Handset to Run Google Android O Upon Launch?

The Sony Xperia XZ1 could be sporting Google's latest mobile operating system (OS) after one was spotted running Android O. The handset could be the first of the company's flagship models to run with the new software out of the box.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

Xperia Blog revealed its discovery while viewing the official user agent profiles on the website of Sony Mobile. The profile data apparently suggests the imminent arrival of a new handset by the name of Sony G83XX.

What is interesting about the discovery is that the handset was not pre-installed with the Android 7.0 OS like most handsets. Instead, the new handset is running on Android 8.0 aka Android O suggesting it is a new flagship model.

The model number being similar to previous models Xperia XZs (G82XX) and Xperia XZ Premium (G81XX) suggests it will be the successor to both handsets. While it is yet to be given an official name, PhoneArena has speculated this could be the rumored Xperia XZ1.

According to the rumors, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. It will also come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and a 3,000 mAh battery. Previous reports claimed that the model will come with a 5.2-inch screen.

After the recent leak revealed that the mystery handset will have a full high-definition screen, many now believe that it is none other than the Xperia XZ1. Additional rumors suggested that the model will come in two variants namely the G8341, a single-SIM variant, and G8342, a dual-SIM variant.

Aside from the rumored handsets, Sony also appears to be working on another model. Some speculators have suggested that it is a more compact version of the Xperia XZ1 while others say it will be a successor to its other handset, namely the Xperia X.

Whatever the case, the truth will be out soon enough. Especially with one of the oldest industrial exhibitions, the IFA in Berlin, set to begin this September where the possibly Android O-equipped Xperia XZ1 is rumored to make its debut.