Sony Xperia XZ1 Rumors: Flagship Specs, Release Date Leaked; XZ1 Compact and Xperia X1 Features Detailed Too

A trio of upcoming Sony Xperia devices find themselves front and center of a brand-new revealing report, in which their specifications and features were bared.

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)New Sony Xperia devices are displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

First on the list of smartphones is the Sony Xperia XZ1, which, according to the said report by the German publication Review, will come with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display.

The handset will be home to Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, the Snapdragon 835 processor which should allow it to square off with other flagships out there.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 will also be furnished with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with a 3,000 mAh battery slotted in to make sure users can enjoy what it has to offer for long hours.

The Sony XZ1 Compact, the smaller counterpart of the Sony XZ1, was also exposed in the report. It will apparently be armed with the same Qualcomm chipset and RAM as its sibling.

Making it "compact" is the 4.6-inch HD display and a 2,800 mAh battery pack, which won't feel small at all since the resolution of the screen should not consume as much juice as the Sony Xperia Z1's full HD display.

A midranger in the form of the Sony Xperia X1 also showed itself in the leak. In terms of the size, it sits between the two Z1 devices with its 5-inch full HD display, but the resolution will be comparable to that of the Sony Xperia XZ1.

The Sony Xperia X1's similarities with the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact include the 4 GB of RAM and a 2,800 mAh battery. Putting it beneath the other two is its power source — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

With regards to the imaging department, all three will reportedly debut a brand new camera technology called "full pixel continuous and shoot," as per a rough translation by Playful Droid.

The Sony Xperia Z1, Z1 Compact and the X1 will allegedly be made official at the IFA, which will take place Berlin from Sept. 1 to 6.