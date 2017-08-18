Sony Xperia XZ1 Specs: Leaked Renders Reveal Similarities to the Xperia XZ

New leaked photos of the highly anticipated Sony Xperia XZ1 reveal the smartphone's look as well as its specs.

Sony Seen in photo is Sony Xperia XZ, to be succeeded by the XZ1 this year

In terms of appearance, the XZ1 looks no different from the preceding units in the Xperia line. It has a metal build with noticeable bezels located both at the top and lower portion of the display.

Since the snaps of the device were from various angles, the slight curve on its left and right edges were revealed. The top and bottom parts remain flat like that of the Xperia XZ.

Sony's upcoming flagship unit will come with a 5.2-inch HDR display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which will have 4 GB of RAM. Its storage capacity is expected to be at least 64 GB.

The device's rear camera will have 19 megapixels and will be able to support 960fps slow motion video recording. As for the selfie camera, it will have 13 megapixels.

Furthermore, the Xperia XZ1 will either have IP65 or an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Like other Xperia phones, the XZ1 will have a smaller version, currently dubbed the XZ1 compact. Although the device appears quite similar to the standard model, it only measures at 129.5 x 64.5 x 9.4 mm. Nevertheless, it comes with top-tier features, such as the Snapdragon 835 processor, just like the regular unit.

Its screen size, as expected, is small, measuring at 4.6 inches. This phone's display is quite smaller than the current market standards. As for the XZ1 Compact's screen resolution, it is reportedly HD, which puts it at 1280 x 720.

Sony has yet to comment on the latest speculations; thus, tech enthusiasts should take the information with a grain of salt.

Reports believe that the tech giant could launch the device during IFA 2017, which will take place in a few weeks. Details such as the phone's price should be revealed soon.