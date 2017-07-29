Sony Xperia XZ1 Specs, Release Date: Device Shows Off Snapdragon 835 Processor and More Features in Benchmark Test

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XZ.

As its purported September launch inches closer than ever, the Sony Xperia XZ1 pops by Geekbench for a benchmark test, in which some of its key specifications have been revealed.

The benchmark listing showed that the device with the model number Sony G8341 (SO-01K in Japan) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) to boot.

This comes as no surprise since the Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to be among the final wave of Sony flagships for the year, the other being a Compact version of it.

Speaking of the smaller model, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact actually showed up on an AnTuTu benchmark early this month carrying the same powerful processor.

Going back to the Sony Xperia XZ1, the benchmark test showed that it will have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. However, previous reports suggested it might be one of the first devices to have the new Android O on board so users will just have to wait for official information with regard to this aspect.

As for the rest of the specs and features, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is rumored to come with a 5.2-inch full high definition (HD) display and a 3,000 mAh battery.

It should only be a matter of time before the complete details on what this device has to emerge seeing that it is only a month away from seeing the light of day.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to be made official at the highly-anticipated IFA 2017 trade fair taking place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6 in Berlin.

The handset is expected to arrive along with its smaller sibling, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, which comes with the model number Sony G8441, a 5-inch HD display with a 2,800 mAh battery to keep the lights on.