Sony Xperia XZ1 Specs, Release Date: New Renders Reveal Pink Model

(Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

The highly anticipated Sony Xperia XZ1 line has been the subject of many leaks lately. The most recent of which involves the Compact version of the flagship product.

Well-known tech insider Roland Quandt shared a bunch of images on Twitter showing the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact in pink. He revealed that the device will also come in black, silver and blue.

In terms of the design, Sony will not board the bezel-less trend. The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has, in fact, thick bezels. The handset is also keeping the 3.5 mm headphone jack and it even has a dedicated camera button and a noise-canceling microphone.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. 499 GBP. Black, Silver, Blue, Pink (like XZ1). More pics: https://t.co/taHgGUx3O5 pic.twitter.com/cWwJonTTMg — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 25, 2017

According to previous reports, the handset will come with a 4.6-inch triluminous LCD display with full high-definition (HD) screen resolution.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage space making for a formidable set of hardware.

As shown in the renders, the smartphone will sport only one camera on the back and that is, per reports, a 19 MP sensor with phase detection autofocus, LED flash and high-dynamic range (HDR).

Other specifications include a 13 MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0 and a 2800 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Prior to releasing these renders, Quandt also shared a bunch more featuring the Sony Xperia XZ1. It has the same design language as the Compact model with the insider revealing that it will have the same color variants as well.

It also worth noting that the chassis is made of metal, which adds a premium touch to it while also allowing for extra functions such as the near-field communication (NFC) chip.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 and the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact are expected to be unveiled at the IFA trade fair in Berlin next month.