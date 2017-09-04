Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Dating News: Couple Adopts a Puppy

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actress Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently introduced their new puppy on social media.

Turner, who is famous for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," shared on Instagram last Saturday a photo of her new Siberian Husky named Porky, introducing him as "the newest addition to the krew."

The actress mentioned Porky's own Instagram account, where the same photo of him biting a stick can be found with the caption, "It's not the size of the wand (stick), it's the magic within."

Turner also tagged her beau, Jonas, indicating that the two are raising Porky as their furry baby, E News! reports.

Jonas also shared a snap of Porky in his Instagram stories, ET confirmed.

It appears that Porky is already being spoiled by Turner and Jonas. In one of the posts in Porky's Instagram account, Jonas took a photo of him with Porky with a filter that gave them both shades. It was captioned, "Ugh. Jet life."

Porky has also met Jonas' bandmates from DNCE, where the cute Siberian Husky puppy was being cuddled by JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless in a photo.

Turner and Jonas became an item last year, and based on a previous interview with Marie Claire, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star is "very happy" with their relationship.

However, she doesn't' appreciate how the media follows them around when they're out in public. She points out that there are better things to headline other than her holding hands with Jonas while out on a date.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl... It's frustrating that it's the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?" Turner explained.

When asked what she thinks about their couple name, "Jophie," she said that she prefers the term used to lump her with her close friend and "Game of Thrones" co-star Maisie Williams, which is "Mophie."

"What's that thing they say? Relationships come and go, but friendship is always there," Turner added.