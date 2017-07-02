Sound of Prayer Returns to Holy Island for the First Time in 1,000 Years

Wikimedia Commons/Christine MatthewsThe harbour at Holy Island, Northumberland looking across from the walkway to Lindisfarne Castle.

Archeologists excavated the remains of one of Britain's oldest churches, which has been lost for many centuries. The church once stood on Holy Island, off the coast of Northumberland, and its finding is considered one of the most important discoveries from the early medieval period in recent decades.

The excavation unearthed the complete outline and foundation of a church which could date back as far as the 7th century. It is of much significance being the spiritual epicenter that caused northern and central England to be Christianized. The site is also the spiritual heart of the early 8th-century monastic community.

The ruins sit on a ridge called "The Heugh," with clear views of the Farne Islands. the monks chose the most difficult location to build their church just two to three meters from the cliff edge, while exposed to extreme winds. The location was known in Anglo-Saxon times as "The Precipice."

From its high position on top of a 20-meter cliff, the church was seen from across the sea at the royal palace in Bamburgh, the royal seat of power for the kingdom of Northumbria. The building also gleamed from afar as was made of white sandstone, which reflected sunlight.

Also uncovered were the massive foundations of a large signaling tower which would seem to be used to relay simple messages directly to the king's palace four miles across the sea. Two monks who dwelled there were beatified: St. Aidan, who founded the monastery in 635AD, and St. Cuthbert, who is regarded as patron saint of northern England.

Las June 27, a mass was held on the site — the first to be held after more than 1,000 years of silence. Around 60 people gathered, including 30 pupils from Holy Island and Lowick schools as well as islanders and visitors. It was rainy and cold, the same conditions the monks endured a millennium ago.