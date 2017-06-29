South Carolina Mom Gives Birth to 14.4-Pound Baby Boy

South Carolina couple Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler welcomed their third child on June 23. To their surprise, the tiny infant they were expecting turned out to be a record-breaking 14.4-pound baby boy.

The couple already had a hunch that their next child would be bigger than their first two kids. Their first child weighed in at 7.6 pounds at the time of birth while their second child weighed bit higher at 9.8 pounds.

With their third child, they expected him to weigh around 10 to 11 pounds, but the baby boy defied all expectations. The birth took place at Lexington Medical Center, which was established in 1971.

Lexington Medical Center handles around 3,500 births annually, the most of any hospital in that region of South Carolina. Nevertheless, baby Colin still took the title as the biggest baby born in the hospital. Dr. Jamie Brown delivered the newborn child to his parents and they both let out a gasp. Keisler told CBS that at 3 days old, their baby is already a toddler.

The father of three revealed in an online statement that his reaction when he first saw his son was "Oh my God!" and he was not alone. Nurses who helped in the delivery marvelled at the infant which, despite being born a week premature, was already the size of a 5-month-old baby.

Donna Hinton, a certified registered nurse, said that in the 29 years she has worked as a nurse, she has never seen a baby as big as Colin. Given his size, his father jokingly picked him out as a possible football player for the Greenbay Packers.

So far, Baby Colin is not showing signs of any problems despite his premature birth. However, the parents are faced with a dilemma: His clothes won't fit! At 4 days old, the newborn is already wearing the clothes of a six-month old. For this South Carolina couple, such a big addition to the family was certainly unexpected.