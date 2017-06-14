'South Park: Phone Destroyer' Latest News: Ubisoft to Release Game for iOS, Android

Ubisoft has announced another game set in the raucous world of "South Park," as the company revealed "South Park: Phone Destroyer" that will be coming to smartphones later this year.

South Park Studios/Viacom/Comedy PartnersA promo image of Ubisoft's "South Park Phone Destroyer" on the show's official Blog by South Park Studios.

Despite the name, the objective of the game is to collect cards, presumably without harming the handset in the process. "South Park: Phone Destroyer" is a card collecting game with real time battles set in the world of "South Park," and it also features the characters from the animated series.

"South Park: Phone Destroyer" will be out later this year for iOS and Android devices. Ubisoft is expected to reveal a more specific date for the game's release later in the coming months.

Similar to other collectible card games out today, Ubisoft's new game will be free to play and is instead supported by revenue from micro-transactions. "Everything can be earned in the game without paying, but you can choose to spend real world money if you wish," the game development studio explained in their announcement on their official website.

"The game is designed so that nothing is ever locked behind a paywall. Everything in the game is available to all players as they progress, whether they choose to spend real-world money or not," Ubisoft added, explaining how the game will have a level field of play for both free and paying players.

The announcement, made by Ubisoft in its Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 Keynote presentation, follows on the heels of earlier announcements of another "South Park" game from the company.

Ubisoft has also revealed "South Park: Fractured But Whole," which itself is a follow-up to the earlier "South Park: The Stick of Truth," according to the International Business Times. "South Park: Fractured But Whole" is set to roll out on Oct. 17 this year, following a series of delays.

The video below shows some in-game footage featured in the official reveal trailer for Ubisoft's "South Park: Phone Destroyer."