'South Park: Phone Destroyer' News: 1st Mobile Game Based on Long-Running Comedy Central Series to Arrive This Year

The popular animated series "South Park" is headed to mobile devices via the mobile game "South Park: Phone Destroyer."

While "South Park" is already expected to return to Comedy Central for its season 21 run this coming Aug. 23, apparently, it is not the only thing that its avid fans can look forward to as Ubisoft has announced at the ongoing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017 that it is releasing a "South Park: Destroyer" mobile game.

"The most high-tech company in the world has unlocked the mobile phone's true potential so that it can do what it was truly meant to do," says a voice-over upon the introduction of the trailer.

According to reports, "South Park: Phone Destroyer" will follow the same narrative of the kids featured in the animated comedy series, who will dress up and play games around South Park, Colorado. As seen in the trailer of the upcoming mobile game, the kids are clad in clothes of cowboys and Native Americans, buccaneers and knights, bards, and choirboys as they face off with one another.

As the trailer also features the powerful ability of "co-magic," it goes without saying that the animated comedy series' humor will be present in the upcoming mobile game.

"South Park: Phone Destroyer" is the third Ubisoft game based on the animated comedy series. To recall, Ubisoft released "South Park: The Stick of Truth" in 2014, which became the third-highest grossing game that year. Meanwhile, "South Park: The Fractured but Whole," whose latest trailer debuted at this year's E3," is slated to arrive on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this Oct. 17.

While Ubisoft has yet to attach an official release date for "South Park: Phone Destroyer," the first ever mobile game version based on the popular and long-running animated comedy series is expected to show up on the Apple App Store and Google Play later this year.